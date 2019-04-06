|
WELLFORD, SC- Robert "Bobby" Cox Jr., 71, of Wellford, SC, died Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born July 1, 1947, in Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of the late Robert L. Cox Sr. and Lela McCravy Cox.
An U.S. Air Force veteran, Mr. Cox retired from Progress Lighting. He was the former Chief of Police in Liberty, SC and was also a member of First Baptist Church of Spartanburg and Lone Oak Masonic Lodge #372.
Survivors include his wife of 32 years, Amanda Fowler Cox; son, Bobby Cox III (Pam) of Boiling Springs, SC; granddaughters, Amber and Katlyn Cox, both of Boiling Springs, SC; brother, Ricky Cox of Wilmington, NC; nieces, Sarah and Ashley; nephews, Austin, Daniel, Bryan, Dan; father-in-law, James G. Fowler of Boiling Springs, SC; sister-in-law, Linda Fowler of Boiling Springs, SC; and brothers-in-law, Paul Fowler (Sharon) of Columbia, SC, David Fowler and Lee Fowler, both of Boiling Springs, SC. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Kathy Edmond; and mother-in-law, Omer Sue Fowler.
Visitation will be 1:30-2:30 PM Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Floyd's North Church Street Chapel, 235 N. Church St., Spartanburg, SC 29306 with funeral services following at 2:45 PM, conducted by Pastor/Chaplain Tommy Hill. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park, 1955 Cannons Campground Rd.,
Spartanburg, SC 29307.
