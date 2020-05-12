Home

Gist Mortuary - WOODRUFF
519 WORKMAN AVE
Woodruff, SC 29388
(864) 476-3411
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
1:00 PM
Allen Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery
Spartanburg, SC
Robert L. Gist Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC - Robert L. Gist, 72 of 226 Gus Street died Friday, May 8, 2020 at his home. He was the son of Lucy Dawkins Gist and the late Odell L. Gist and husband of Alnisa Gist of the home. A native of Spartanburg County and member of Allen Chapel United Methodist Church, Spartanburg, SC.
Other survivors include one daughter, Pamela Gist Schaefer of Germany. One son Todd O. Gist of Spartanburg, SC. Two sisters Lonnie Mae Mack of Spartanburg, SC and Mary Lee Tucker of Washington, DC. Two brothers James Marcella (Ollie) Gist of Spartanburg, SC and Freddie (Shirley) Gist of Raleigh, NC.
Graveside service will be held 1 PM Wednesday, May 13,2020 at Allen Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery, Spartanburg, SC.
W. J. Gist Mortuary
Woodruff, SC
(864)476-3411
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 12, 2020
