Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
(864)439-5645
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
Robert Larry Pope Sr.


1948 - 2020
Robert Larry Pope Sr. Obituary
GREER, SC- Robert Larry Pope, Sr. 71, passed away on Tuesday, March 03, 2020. Born March 31, 1948 in Rock Hill, he was the son of late Robert Lee Pope and Annie Elizabeth Dunlap Pope and the husband of Joyce McSwain Pope. He was a United States Army Veteran and served in Vietnam. Mr. Pope retired from Gusto Seafood after 18 years.
Survivors also include four children, Marlene Pope, Sarah Pope, Robert Larry Pope, Jr., and Cynthia Pope Mastorakis; a brother, Marion Arnold Pope; and two grandchildren, Sofia Elizabeth Mastorakis, and Isiah Robert Pope. He was predeceased by a brother, Gary Lee Pope, and a sister Kaye Elizabeth Tucker.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 PM Saturday in The Stribling Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tim Wofford officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12 to 1 pm at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home, Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 7, 2020
