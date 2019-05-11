Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gist Mortuary - WOODRUFF
519 WORKMAN AVE PO Box 124
Woodruff, SC 29388
(864) 476-3411
Funeral service
Sunday, May 12, 2019
2:30 PM
Beaverdam Baptist Church
Enoree, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Parks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Lee Parks

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert Lee Parks Obituary
WOODRUFF, SC-Robert Lee Parks, 69 of 220 Williams Street, died May 5, 2019 at Spartanburg Medical Center. He was the son of the late A.C. Parks and Bertha Pearson Parks.
Survivors include five daughters; Mitzi Drummond (Anteria) of Woodruff, SC. Robin Rice of the home, Monica Anderson (Antonio) of Greenville, SC, Gail Switzer and Marilyn Foster, both of Spartanburg, SC. One brother, Franklin Parks (Linease) of Roebuck, SC. Son in law, Kelvin Drummond of Waterloo, SC.
Funeral service will be held, Sunday, May 12, 2019 at 2:30 PM at Beaverdam Baptist Church, Enoree, SC with burial in New Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery, Woodruff, SC.
Family is at the home of daughter and son in law, Mitzi and Anteria Drummond, 497 Godfrey Town Road, Woodruff, SC.
W.J. Gist Mortuary, Woodruff, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gist Mortuary - WOODRUFF
Download Now