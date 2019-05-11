|
|
WOODRUFF, SC-Robert Lee Parks, 69 of 220 Williams Street, died May 5, 2019 at Spartanburg Medical Center. He was the son of the late A.C. Parks and Bertha Pearson Parks.
Survivors include five daughters; Mitzi Drummond (Anteria) of Woodruff, SC. Robin Rice of the home, Monica Anderson (Antonio) of Greenville, SC, Gail Switzer and Marilyn Foster, both of Spartanburg, SC. One brother, Franklin Parks (Linease) of Roebuck, SC. Son in law, Kelvin Drummond of Waterloo, SC.
Funeral service will be held, Sunday, May 12, 2019 at 2:30 PM at Beaverdam Baptist Church, Enoree, SC with burial in New Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery, Woodruff, SC.
Family is at the home of daughter and son in law, Mitzi and Anteria Drummond, 497 Godfrey Town Road, Woodruff, SC.
W.J. Gist Mortuary, Woodruff, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 11, 2019