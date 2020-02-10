|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Robert Lee Ryman, 73, of Spartanburg, SC, died Thursday, January 30, 2020, at his home. Born June 26, 1946, in Warsaw, IN, he was the son of the late Kenneth L. and Pauline Alice Holloway Ryman. He was a U. S. Army veteran and retired from R. R. Donnelley.
Survivors include his brothers, Fred L. Ryman (Mary) of Fort Wayne, IN, Jerry J. Ryman (Cheryl) of Warsaw, IN, and Douglas A. Ryman (Vonda) of Claypool, IN.
Visitation will be at 5:00 – 7:00 PM, Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307. A Memorial service will be held at a later date in Mentone, IN, under the direction of King Memorial Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to The Cancer Center of The Carolinas, 120 Dillon Dr, Spartanburg, SC 29307 or online at https://ghsgiving.org/cancerservices/
