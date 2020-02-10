Home

Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-5455
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
Robert Lee Ryman


1946 - 2020
Robert Lee Ryman Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Robert Lee Ryman, 73, of Spartanburg, SC, died Thursday, January 30, 2020, at his home. Born June 26, 1946, in Warsaw, IN, he was the son of the late Kenneth L. and Pauline Alice Holloway Ryman. He was a U. S. Army veteran and retired from R. R. Donnelley.
Survivors include his brothers, Fred L. Ryman (Mary) of Fort Wayne, IN, Jerry J. Ryman (Cheryl) of Warsaw, IN, and Douglas A. Ryman (Vonda) of Claypool, IN.
Visitation will be at 5:00 – 7:00 PM, Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307. A Memorial service will be held at a later date in Mentone, IN, under the direction of King Memorial Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to The Cancer Center of The Carolinas, 120 Dillon Dr, Spartanburg, SC 29307 or online at https://ghsgiving.org/cancerservices/
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 10, 2020
