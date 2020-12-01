1/1
Robert Lee Widener Jr.
SPARTANBURG, SC- On Friday, November 27, 2020, God felt it time to take the precious soul of Robert (Bob) L. Widener Jr. (known to many as Doc) to his heavenly home. Bob was a loving husband, the best a wife could ask for, a loving father, mentor to many and a friend to all.
Bob was born in Knoxville, TN on October 22, 1947 to wonderful parents, Robert L. Widener Sr. and Jacquline Pauline (Peg) Beverly. Growing up, Bob's parents did not have much but they had a wealth of love that formed an amazing man.
Bob was a proud graduate of Cal State Fullerton and loved to watch them play baseball.
Bob was a Vietnam Navy Veteran and was proud to have served his country. He spoke often of his time in the military and was the first to greet and talk with another veteran and thank them for their service.
Bob retired from a 30-year career with Freightliner (Daimler Trucks North America). Bob loved to share stories of his many adventures in different positions he held within the company, the last of which was Manager of Labor Relations. He was also known for his vivid and detailed stories of his life in California, racing motorcycles against Steve McQueen, buying a surfboard from James Arness (Matt Dillon of Gunsmoke), going to Dodgers baseball games and many other unique and fun times growing up in California. He also became a huge Rams fan while living in California.
Bob had a passion for people of all ages, anything fast (he loved to race), old cars and fishing. He loved to take the family dog (Taffey) to the airport to watch planes and spent many afternoons doing just that.
Bob was preceded in death by an infant son, father, Bob Sr., mother, Peg and son, Zachary Burrell.
He is survived by the love of his life, Beverly, his sons, Andy Widener and Matt Brown; his brother-in-law (known more as a brother) Reg Hallman, sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Ann and Jr. Wilson, niece, nephews and cousins. He had one precious grandson, Jackson Widener.
Bob asked often "Do you think I made a difference in other people's life?" My answer emphatically then and now is "YES You did". What a legacy he left behind.
Memorial service with military rites will be at 1:00 pm, Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307, conducted by The Rev. Dr. Keith Taylor.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675 or online at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel



Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
November 30, 2020
Beverly, I am so sorry to see that Bob has passed. My sincere condolences. Nicole
Nicole Baker
Acquaintance
