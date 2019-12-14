|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Robert "Bob" Lewis Marshall Sr., 87, of Spartanburg, SC, died Thursday, December 12, 2019, at his home. Born April 4, 1932, in Greensboro, NC, he was the son of the late Julius Carl Marshall and Amanda Bleeker Graham Marshall. He was married for 65 years to the late Mildred Morgan Marshall.
A member of Abner Baptist Church, Mr. Marshall retired from the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.
Survivors include his children, Deborah Mann of Spartanburg, SC and Christopher Marshall of the home; grandchildren, Jennifer Cook of Spartanburg, SC, Missy Cox (Gil) of Roebuck, SC, Scot Mann of Aiken, SC,
Jamie Marshall of Chesnee, SC, and Todd Marshall (Jennifer) of Boiling Springs, SC; great-grandchildren, Morgan Cox, RJ Cook, Zoe Marshall, and Travis Marshall. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by a son, Robbie Marshall.
A graveside service, with rites by the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Dept. Honors Team, will be conducted at 3:00 PM Sunday, December 15, 2019, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, by The Rev. Ben Reeves. Visitation will follow at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office Benevolence Fund, PO Box 771, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
