CAMPOBELLO, SC- Robert Raymond "Bobby" Mahaffey, 80, of 140 Compton Road, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Bobby was born in Spartanburg, South Carolina on July 10, 1939, a son of the late Paul James Mahaffey and Minnie Bradley Mahaffey. He was the widower of Sarah Elizabeth (Rhymer) Mahaffey. Bobby was a retired employee of International Paper and a member of Jackson Memorial Baptist Church, Campobello, South Carolina.Mr. Mahaffey is survived by a daughter, Jane Bodway and her husband, Perry Linglein, of Hendersonville, North Carolina; a son, Randy Mahaffey, of Campobello, South Carolina; a grandson, Phillip Bodway and his wife, Cindy, of Easley, South Carolina.He is also survived by a sister, Oletta Turner and two brothers, Floyd Mahaffey and Hiley Mahaffey.In addition to his parents and spouse, Mr. Mahaffey was predeceased by a brother, Roy Mahaffey.Visitation will be held 1:00 PM until 1:45 PM on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church in Campobello, South Carolina. Funeral Services will follow at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church, conducted by Rev. Michael Owenby. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Upstate Community Hospice House, 260 Fairwinds Road, Landrum, SC 29356.Seawright Funeral Home and Crematory