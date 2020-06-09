Robert "Bobby" Mahaffey
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

CAMPOBELLO, SC- Robert Raymond "Bobby" Mahaffey, 80, of 140 Compton Road, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Bobby was born in Spartanburg, South Carolina on July 10, 1939, a son of the late Paul James Mahaffey and Minnie Bradley Mahaffey. He was the widower of Sarah Elizabeth (Rhymer) Mahaffey. Bobby was a retired employee of International Paper and a member of Jackson Memorial Baptist Church, Campobello, South Carolina.
Mr. Mahaffey is survived by a daughter, Jane Bodway and her husband, Perry Linglein, of Hendersonville, North Carolina; a son, Randy Mahaffey, of Campobello, South Carolina; a grandson, Phillip Bodway and his wife, Cindy, of Easley, South Carolina.
He is also survived by a sister, Oletta Turner and two brothers, Floyd Mahaffey and Hiley Mahaffey.
In addition to his parents and spouse, Mr. Mahaffey was predeceased by a brother, Roy Mahaffey.
Visitation will be held 1:00 PM until 1:45 PM on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church in Campobello, South Carolina. Funeral Services will follow at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church, conducted by Rev. Michael Owenby. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Upstate Community Hospice House, 260 Fairwinds Road, Landrum, SC 29356.
Seawright Funeral Home and Crematory
www.seawright-funeralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Visitation
01:00 - 01:45 PM
Jackson Memorial Baptist Church
Send Flowers
JUN
10
Service
02:00 PM
Jackson Memorial Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Seawright Funeral Home
26 E. Main Street
Inman, SC 29349
(864) 472-6836
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved