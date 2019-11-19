|
LYMAN, SC- Robert Murrell Teal, 53. of 430 Inman Road, died Friday, November 15, 2019. He was the son of Rita Dixon Teal and the late Robert Arthur Teal.
Other survivors include one son, Robert Jeremy Teal (Ashley) and two brothers, Brian Teal (Ashleen) and brother Paul Edward Teal, who preceded him in death. Five grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews and a beloved friend, April Land.
Visitation and Memorial service will be held Tuesday, November 19, 2019 from 5 to 7 PM at W. J. Gist Mortuary, Woodruff, SC.
W. J. Gist Mortuary
Woodruff, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 19, 2019