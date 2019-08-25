|
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Robert ""Bob"" Norman Philbeck, MSGT USAF Retired, 87, of Boiling Springs, SC, died peacefully Friday, August 23, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born July 16, 1932 in Logan Store Township, Rutherford, NC, he was the son of the late Geneva Philbeck Melton and the widower of Peggy Coffey Philbeck, his loving wife of 62 years.
He served in the US Army 1949 - 1953 and US Air Force 1954 – 1974. He was a Veteran in both Korea and Vietnam. Mr. Philbeck was retired from Spartan Food Systems after 15 years of service. He was a member of Northbrook Baptist Church. He was a Master Mason and a member of Jamil Shrine Temple in Columbia, SC.
Survivors include his son, Bill Philbeck (Glenda) of Prosperity, SC, his daughters, Nita Knight and Rita Philbeck, both of Inman, SC, and Mary Kimbrell (Frankie) of Boiling Springs, SC; eight grandchildren, Joshua Philbeck, Shannon Easler, Stacy Philbeck, Monica Allen (Nick), Kimberly Knight, April Cash, Brandon Kimbrell (Adri), Amanda Mathis (Gary); 20 loving great grandchildren; his sisters, Sarah Prewitt (Jerry) of Casar, NC, Sylvia Deveney (Ken) of Shelby, NC, Colleen Hicks (Steve) of Shelby, NC and his brother, James ""Jim"" Melton of High Shoals, NC.
He was also predeceased by a son, Robert Philbeck, Jr.; a grandson, Justin Philbeck; a great grandson, William Jacob Philbeck; and siblings, Thelma Cook, Edna Philbeck, Inez Embler, D.C. Melton, Merle Dupree, Norris Melton, David Melton, Leonard Melton, and Gary Melton.
Visitation will be 5:30 – 8:00 PM Monday, August 26, 2019 at Floyd's Boiling Springs Chapel, 4161 Hwy. 9 North, Boiling Springs, SC 29316. The funeral service will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at the chapel, conducted by The Rev. Benny Green. Burial will follow with military honors in Good Shepherd Memorial Park, 4164 Boiling Springs Road, Boiling Springs, SC 29316.
Pallbearers are Joshua Philbeck, Brandon Kimbrell, Gary Mathis, Von Coffey, Nick Allen, and Sean Coffey. Members of the Adult Five Sunday School class are asked to sit together as a group.
The family will be at the home.
