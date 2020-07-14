1/
Robert P. Lynch
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SPARTANBURG, SC- Robert Percy "Bobby" Lynch, 66, passed away following a long illness. He was the widower of Delores "Dale" Lynch.
Bobby was a native of Spartanburg and a son of Rev. John and Frances Birch Lynch. He was a meat cutter and a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Woodruff.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by a daughter: Christine (Kevin) Solesbee of Inman; brother: Tim (Sharon) Lynch of Augusta, GA; granddaughter: Kimberly Solesbee; and niece: Alex Lynch. He was predeceased by a son: Robert P. "Robby" Lynch.
A Memorial service will be conducted on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in Eggers Funeral Chapel of Boiling Springs officiated by Rev. Frank Bryant. The family will speak to friends following the Memorial service.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 156 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC 29615.
The family will be at 110 Wood Creek Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
E-Condolences may be sent online at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home
Boiling Springs


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jul. 14, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved