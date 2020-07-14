SPARTANBURG, SC- Robert Percy "Bobby" Lynch, 66, passed away following a long illness. He was the widower of Delores "Dale" Lynch.
Bobby was a native of Spartanburg and a son of Rev. John and Frances Birch Lynch. He was a meat cutter and a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Woodruff.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by a daughter: Christine (Kevin) Solesbee of Inman; brother: Tim (Sharon) Lynch of Augusta, GA; granddaughter: Kimberly Solesbee; and niece: Alex Lynch. He was predeceased by a son: Robert P. "Robby" Lynch.
A Memorial service will be conducted on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in Eggers Funeral Chapel of Boiling Springs officiated by Rev. Frank Bryant. The family will speak to friends following the Memorial service.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 156 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC 29615.
The family will be at 110 Wood Creek Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
