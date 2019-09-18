|
|
BOILING SPRING, SC- Robert "Charlie" Pace, 83, of Boiling Spring formerly of Gowensville passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at his home. He was the son of the late Robert Clifford and Myrtle "Maggie" Plumley Pace and husband of the late Margaret Amos Pace.
He was a member of Gowensville First Baptist Church, retired from Delta Woodside and has been a part of the Landrum Farmers Market for many years. He loved fishing, hunting and gardening.
He is survived by two sons, James "Robby" Pace(Nancy), Brian "Scotty" Pace; two step-sons, Paul Hood, Dennis Hood(Sandy); two step-daughters, Judy Tavela(Tom), Denise Humphries(Billy Joe); a brother, Chester Pace(Donna); three sisters, Nannie Good, Eulala Brabo(Joe); Linda Whiteside(Jerry); six step-grandchildren, Ashley Aughinbaugh(David), Chris Humphries, Sara Tavela, Deavon Hood, Nancy Jane Riley, Karly Steadman and four step great-grandchildren, Sadie Hood, Joseph Hood, Beau Hood and Abigail Aughinbaugh.
The family will receive friends 6:00-8:00pm Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Petty Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held 2:00pm Friday, September 20, 2019 at Petty Funeral Home conducted by Rev. Bruce Schmidt, Rev. Henry Farmer and Rev. Judy Tavela. Burial will follow at Gowensville First Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Cancer Association of Spartanburg and Cherokee Counties, 295 East Main Street #100, Spartanburg, SC 29302 or to the future growth of The Landrum Farmers Market in memory of Charlie Pace, in care of First Citizens Bank, 144 North Trade Ave, Landrum, SC 29356.
The family is at the home.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory, Landrum, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 18, 2019