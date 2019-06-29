|
WOODRUFF, SC – Robert Paul Harrington, 96, of Woodruff, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019. He was the husband of Jane Boyette Harrington and the son of the late Burton and Hattie Crick Harrington.
Mr. Harrington was a self-employed business owner and a CLEMSON graduate. He served in the Merchant Marines. He deeply loved his family, working, his church and fishing.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children; Robert Paul "Rip" Harrington, Jr. (Kathy), Mary Kathryn "Candi" Vaughn (Randy), Tracy Paul "Chip" Harrington (Renee), Blue Tobias, Terry Harrington, Randall "Slim" Harrington (Karen), Melissa Harrington, and David Harrington; his four step children who loved him dearly; 20 grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and one great, great grandchild. He is predeceased by his first wife, Kathryn Smith Harrington, his son-in-law, Ed Tobias, three brothers, and three sisters and his beloved Chizzy.
A Memorial Service will be 2:00 PM Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Nazareth Presbyterian Church, 680 Nazareth Church Road, Moore, SC, officiated by Pastor Julie Schaaf. A time of fellowship will follow in the Reception Hall.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to a .
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 29, 2019