SPARTANBURG - Robert Pennel Gumbert, 94, of Spartanburg died peacefully at his home October 13, 2019. He was the surviving husband of Helen Marie Samiec Gumbert and the beloved father to Robin Marie Gumbert Crossan and Tracy Ann Gumbert Regan.
Robert was a decorated World War II hero. He was awarded the Purple Heart and flew missions in Italy in the Army-Air Force B-24 Liberator. Dad never stopped golfing, taking care of his home, driving or living every day to the fullest. He welcomed all challenges including ax throwing, card games, cooking, new foods, and didn't mind delving into a respectful political debate. Dad had a knack for making everyone feel important with meaningful and lively conversation. He was sharp as a tack.
Our parents were devoted to each other for more than 66 years and shared the love of travel and music their entire lives together. He is survived by two daughters, Robin of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, and Tracy of Inman SC. Robin is married to Barry Crossan; they have one son Brant Crossan of Colorado, and Tracy is married to Tony Regan; they have two children, Chance Regan and Daria Regan, both of Inman, and Rob's niece, Kim-Marie Gumbert of Tempe, Arizona.
A Celebration of Life and Military Honor Service will be held November 4th at Unity Presbyterian Church in Inman, SC at 11:30 am. A luncheon will follow the service. Donations can be made to the Spartanburg YMCA, 151 Ribault St., Spartanburg, SC 29302.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 27, 2019