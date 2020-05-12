|
|
July 21, 1938 to May 9, 2020
WOODRUFF- Robert Peyton Drummond died at his home early Saturday morning in Woodruff to be reunited with his loving wife, Nancy, and his parents Virginia and Peyton. He was a devoted and faithful family man, leaving behind his five children, Rhonda (Jerry) Cox, Robert Drummond, Ellen (Jon) McDole, Melissa (Eric) Henking and William (Sunni) Drummond as well as thirteen grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Bob was a beloved only son, husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed music, collecting knives, antiques, odd trinkets and rarities. He retired from the automatic sprinkler business after decades as a loyal and hardworking employee. His determination, decisiveness, and firm resolve were tempered by his kindness, compassion and willingness to help others. In his own words from May 16 of 2009, he recorded these lessons being taught to him by his mother and father: believe in God, be honest, don't be greedy for money, be willing to work hard for a living, and be fair to people in general. A man of quiet action, he showed these qualities by the example of his life.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Green Pond Memorial Cemetery by Rev. Steve Leonard.
Mr. Drummond will lie in state at the Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary Wednesday, May 13, 2020 between the hours of 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. for family and friends to pay their respects.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the , 901 S. Pine Street, Spartanburg, S.C. 29302.
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary, Woodruff.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 12, 2020