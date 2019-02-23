|
Robert " Slick" Rowland, 65, peacefully entered into eternal rest on February 21, 2019. Mr. Rowland was the son of Alice Rowland and the late Clarence Rowland, Sr. He was the husband of Beverly Davis Rowland.
Robert was employed with R. R. Donnelley and Sons for thirty-three years.
He served in the U.S. Army for three years. Mr. Rowland received a national defense medal and a good conduct medal.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are: his loving wife, Beverly Davis Rowland; his son, Abdul Davis Irmo, SC; his daughter, Aisha (Ronald) Moultrie of Atlanta, GA; his adorable grandchildren, Kennedy Moultrie and Roman Moultrie; his mother, Alice Rowland, his sisters, Brenda (Jimmy) Lindsey, Vickie Ferguson and Lisa Miller; and his brother, Luther Rowland, Jr.
He was preceded in death by: his father Clarence Rowland, Sr. and sister, Cheryl Rowland.
A Celebration of the Life of Robert Rowland will be held on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at The John Stinson Woodward Memorial Chapel, 602 Howard St., Spartanburg, SC. Rev. Lawrence Meadows will officiate.
J. W. Woodward Funeral Home
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 23, 2019