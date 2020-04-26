|
|
Robert Russell Wilkie, known to his friends and family as "Russ" passed away on April 15th, 2020 at the age of 87 years. Russ will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 66 years, Evelyn Patricia "Pat" Wilkie.
Russ Wilkie was born on January 27, 1933 in Laurens County, SC. He was the second of eight children and the first-born son of the late Lillie Mae Brown and Archie Brantley Wilkie. His early years were filled with hard work on their family's dairy farm. He joined the Navy and met his wife while stationed in Maryland. After he completed his time in the Navy, he pursued a degree in Electrical Engineering at the University of South Carolina. With degree in hand he moved his young family to Towson Md and worked at Bendix Corporation. They then relocated Greenville, South Carolina and began working for W.R. Grace plastics division. He worked his way up to Vice President of W. R. Grace, a Fortune 500 Corporation. After a long and prosperous career, with stops in Reading Pa, and the Boston area, he returned to Roanoke Rapids, N.C. with Grace where he subsequently retired. Once he retired he was more involved than ever in helping his wife run her business, Wilkie Real Estate. In his free time he enjoyed bass fishing, watching baseball, playing Rook, and "discussing" politics.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and siblings; Loree (Jerry) Parrish, Henry (Irene) Wilkie, Daniel Wilkie, and Annabelle Wilkie.
He is survived by; siblings, Frances (Marion) Mahon, Lucille (Jimmy) Skinner, and Paul (Linda Faye) Wilkie; his wife Pat Wilkie; children, Robert Russell (Irene) Wilkie Jr., Carolyn (Joel) Greenberg, Donna Wilkie (Jim Peacock), and Sheri Tew; and grandchildren, Brice Wilkie, Julia Wilkie, Lauren Greenberg, Josh Greenberg, Patricia Peacock, Caroline Peacock, William Tew, Evelyn Tew and Elizabeth Tew.
He will be missed dearly. Services will be held at Wrenn Clarke & Hagan Funeral Home in Roanoke Rapids on a future date.
Robert Russell Wilkie, known to his friends and family as "Russ" passed away on April 15th, 2020 at the age of 87 years. Russ will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 66 years, Evelyn Patricia "Pat" Wilkie.
Russ Wilkie was born on January 27, 1933 in Laurens County, SC. He was the second of eight children and the first-born son of the late Lillie Mae Brown and Archie Brantley Wilkie. His early years were filled with hard work on their family's dairy farm. He joined the Navy and met his wife while stationed in Maryland. After he completed his time in the Navy, he pursued a degree in Electrical Engineering at the University of South Carolina. With degree in hand he moved his young family to Towson Md and worked at Bendix Corporation. They then relocated Greenville, South Carolina and began working for W.R. Grace plastics division. He worked his way up to Vice President of W. R. Grace, a Fortune 500 Corporation. After a long and prosperous career, with stops in Reading Pa, and the Boston area, he returned to Roanoke Rapids, N.C. with Grace where he subsequently retired. Once he retired he was more involved than ever in helping his wife run her business, Wilkie Real Estate. In his free time he enjoyed bass fishing, watching baseball, playing Rook, and "discussing" politics.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and siblings; Loree (Jerry) Parrish, Henry (Irene) Wilkie, Daniel Wilkie, and Annabelle Wilkie.
He is survived by; siblings, Frances (Marion) Mahon, Lucille (Jimmy) Skinner, and Paul (Linda Faye) Wilkie; his wife Pat Wilkie; children, Robert Russell (Irene) Wilkie Jr., Carolyn (Joel) Greenberg, Donna Wilkie (Jim Peacock), and Sheri Tew; and grandchildren, Brice Wilkie, Julia Wilkie, Lauren Greenberg, Josh Greenberg, Patricia Peacock, Caroline Peacock, William Tew, Evelyn Tew and Elizabeth Tew.
He will be missed dearly. Services will be held at Wrenn Clarke & Hagan Funeral Home in Roanoke Rapids on a future date.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 26, 2020