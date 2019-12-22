Home

Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary
257 North Main Street
Woodruff, SC 29388
864-476-3101
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Friendship Baptist Church sanctuary
830 Friendship Church Road
Pauline, SC
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
5:00 PM
Friendship Baptist Church
830 Friendship Church Road
Pauline, SC
View Map
Robert S. Hoover Obituary
PAULINE- Robert Spencer Hoover, 84, passed away Friday, December 20, 2019 at his residence.
A native of Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Elmer and Mary Stonier Hoover and the widower of Eva May Squier Hoover. He was a member of Friendship Baptist Church in Pauline and was retired from Colonial Pipe Line as a maintenance supervisor and was a U.S. Army Veteran.
Surviving are one son, Mark Robert Hoover (Becky) of Pauline; 3 grandchildren, Cherish Smith (Chad), Chacy McHenry (Matt) and Robert Alden; 1 step-grandchild, Thomas Tillotson (Cheyenne); 5 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Monday, December 23, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at Friendship Baptist Church by Rev. Brian Harris.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until the hour of service in the church sanctuary.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to , 901 S. Pine Street, Spartanburg, S.C. 29302 or Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 830 Friendship Church Road, Pauline, S.C. 29374.
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary, Woodruff.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 22, 2019
