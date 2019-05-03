|
|
BLACKSBURG, SC- Mr. Robert T. "Bobby" West, age 65, husband of Cathy Jones West of 235 River Hill Rd., Blacksburg, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at his home.
Mr. West was born October 17, 1954 in Buffalo, a son of the late Elbert Sumner West and Barbara Etta Brock West. He was a graduate of Union High School and was formerly employed with West Construction. Mr. West was also a horse farrier. He was a member of Putman Baptist Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two daughters, Kristi W. Karnes and husband Daniel of Columbia and Lisa Gibson and husband Danny of Gaffney; a step-son, Jesse Byars of Gaffney; a special sister, Kim Sumner Bryant of Pauline; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son, Bo Thompson and a daughter, Barbara West.
Funeral services will be held at 4:00 PM Friday, May 3, 2019 at Putman Baptist Church conducted by the Rev. Tommy Mann and Rev. Carrol Caldwell. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery.
Active pallbearers will be Les Anderson, Rick Bryant, Jesse Byars, Channing West, Danny Gibson, and Daniel Karnes.
Visitation will be held from 3:00 PM until 4:00 PM Friday prior to the services at the church.
Memorials may be made to Hospice Care of South Carolina-Gaffney, 1612 N. Limestone St., Gaffney, SC 29340.
The family will be at 153 Willie Lane, Cowpens, SC 29702.
S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home
www.holcombefuneralhomes.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 3, 2019