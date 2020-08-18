GREENVILLE, SC- Robert Terry Barron, 56, of 23 Twelve Oaks Terrace, Greenville, SC, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020 at his home. Terry was born in Cowpens, SC on May 6, 1964, a son of Bobby Bruce Barron, of Inman and the late Sandra (Ward) Barron-New.Survivors include his step-mother, Norma Barron of Inman, step-father, Tom New of West Virginia, three brothers, Kiney Barron (Cherie) and family, of Spartanburg; Kevin Barron (Rene') and family, of Gaffney and Dale Barron, of Gramling.He was employed at Real Page Contact Center and was of the Baptist faith.A private memorial service will be held.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to United Way of the Piedmont, 203 East Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29306.Seawright Funeral Home & Crematory