Robert Terry Barron
1964 - 2020
GREENVILLE, SC- Robert Terry Barron, 56, of 23 Twelve Oaks Terrace, Greenville, SC, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020 at his home. Terry was born in Cowpens, SC on May 6, 1964, a son of Bobby Bruce Barron, of Inman and the late Sandra (Ward) Barron-New.
Survivors include his step-mother, Norma Barron of Inman, step-father, Tom New of West Virginia, three brothers, Kiney Barron (Cherie) and family, of Spartanburg; Kevin Barron (Rene') and family, of Gaffney and Dale Barron, of Gramling.
He was employed at Real Page Contact Center and was of the Baptist faith.
A private memorial service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to United Way of the Piedmont, 203 East Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29306.
Seawright Funeral Home & Crematory
www.seawright-funeralhome.com


Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Seawright Funeral Home
26 E. Main Street
Inman, SC 29349
(864) 472-6836
Memories & Condolences
August 17, 2020
Terry was a close friend for many years. We lost touch over the last several years but he remained dear to my heart. Rest In Peace my friend!
Melissa moore
Friend
August 17, 2020
Prayers for the family. Terry was a friend, classmate, will always remember your smile!
Tina James
Classmate
August 17, 2020
Terry was a lot of fun. I don't really remember when I met him. I do remember he was always smiling and was a really great photographer. My heart hurt when I heard late Saturday night of his passing. I guess I always thought that when I finally moved back to SC we would have time to grow old together as friends. To his family all of you are in my thoughts and prayers.
Paul Strange
Friend
August 17, 2020
So sorry for your loss, our prayers are with all of you
Larry and Linda Brackett
Family Friend
August 17, 2020
Terry was a great friend and classmate! My condolences go to all his family and close friends, he is truly missed!!
Donald Hazlett
Classmate
