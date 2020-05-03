|
|
Bostic, NC- Robert "Bob" Thomas, 70, formerly of Spartanburg, SC, died Friday, May 1, 2020 at his home. Born July 1, 1949 in Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of the late Mary Lou Thomas.
Robert attended Spartanburg High School, Class of 1967. He was retired from Thomas Siding Company. Prior to opening his company, he was employed by Lowe's as Contract Sales Manager.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Pamela Patton Thomas; his sons, Rob Thomas (Melanie) of Lake Bowen and Brian Thomas; grandchildren, Emma, Josh, Alyssa and Landon; and great granddaughter, Ivy.
A graveside service will be 3:00 PM Monday, May 4, 2020 in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307, conducted by Mr. Bob Burch. The family will receive friends following the service at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mobile Meals Service, P.O. Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304 or online at http://www.mobile-meals.org/donate.php
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 3, 2020