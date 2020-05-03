Home

Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Graveside service
Monday, May 4, 2020
3:00 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road
Spartanburg, SC
View Map
Robert "Bob" Thomas


1949 - 2020
Robert "Bob" Thomas Obituary
Bostic, NC- Robert "Bob" Thomas, 70, formerly of Spartanburg, SC, died Friday, May 1, 2020 at his home. Born July 1, 1949 in Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of the late Mary Lou Thomas.
Robert attended Spartanburg High School, Class of 1967. He was retired from Thomas Siding Company. Prior to opening his company, he was employed by Lowe's as Contract Sales Manager.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Pamela Patton Thomas; his sons, Rob Thomas (Melanie) of Lake Bowen and Brian Thomas; grandchildren, Emma, Josh, Alyssa and Landon; and great granddaughter, Ivy.
A graveside service will be 3:00 PM Monday, May 4, 2020 in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307, conducted by Mr. Bob Burch. The family will receive friends following the service at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mobile Meals Service, P.O. Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304 or online at http://www.mobile-meals.org/donate.php
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 3, 2020
