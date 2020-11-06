COWPENS, SC- Robert W. "Bobby" Dowis, 80, of Cowpens, SC went home to be the Lord, on Monday, November 2, 2020. Born March 11, 1940 in Cowpens, he was the son of the late John Wesley Dowis, Sr. and Lucille Lipscomb Dowis.
A U.S. Air Force Veteran, Mr. Dowis retired from Progress Lighting. He served on Cowpens Town Council for numerous years and was a member of Cowpens American Legion Post #125. Bobby was an avid Gamecock fan. He hosted the Hospitality House for the USS Cowpens Veterans and their families during the Mighty Moo Festival each year. He was a member of Love Springs Baptist Church in Cowpens.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Brenda Dowis; daughters, Michelle McKinney (Steve) of Cowpens, and Danyelle Goode (Randy) of Gaffney; his grandchildren, Blake Threadgill, Grant McKinney (fiancé, Kayce Richardson), Alexis Roach, and Brandon McKinney; brothers, Harry Dowis and Jack Dowis (Maxine); and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Ann Black and his brother, John Wesley Dowis, Jr.
A Drive-in funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Love Springs Baptist Church, 554 Sunny Slope Drive, Cowpens, SC 29330, conducted by the Rev. Dr. Ron "PR" Culbertson. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Love Springs Baptist Church, 554 Sunny Slope Drive, Cowpens, SC 29330.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel