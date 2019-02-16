|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Robert W. Gettys, 89, husband of Doris Martin Gettys, died Thursday, February 14, 2019.
Robert, better known as Bob or Bobbob by his grandchildren, was a family man. Born in Polkville, NC, he later served in the US Navy during the Korean War. He completed his Bachelor's degree in Chemistry from Lenoir Rhyne and his Master's degree in Education from The University of North Carolina, where he became an avid Tarheel basketball fan. Bob was a chemistry teacher and an Assistant Vice Principal at Spartanburg High School. When he "retired" from school, he expanded his summer carpentry business, Gettys Construction, where he built and repaired homes. Bob even volunteered in his spare time to build ramps for those in wheelchairs and repair roofs for Hurricane Hugo survivors with his fellow church members and family. He was a member of St. Luke United Methodist Church.
In addition to his wife of 64 years, Bob is survived by his two children, Todd and Tracie. Tracie and her husband, Reggie Sheehan, have two children, Kelsey and Brennan. He also had two sisters, Susie (Norma) and Diane.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, February 17th, 3:00PM at St. Luke United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends following the service in the social hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Luke United Methodist Church, 105 McKay Ave, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 16, 2019