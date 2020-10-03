1/
Robert Wayne Martin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FAIRMONT, SC- Robert Wayne Martin, 71, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Born in Spartanburg, he was the son of the late Daniel S. Martin, Sr. and Winonah Swaney Martin and the widower of Trudy Collins Martin. He was a veteran of the US Navy and was previously employed with Spring Industries Printing.
Survivors include a son, Timothy Wayne Martin; a daughter, Sharon "Renee" Martin; four brothers, Daniel Martin, Jr., Timothy Martin, Phillip Martin and Mark Martin; two sisters, Frances Black and Kathy Butts; four grandchildren, Harley Nicole Martin, Robert Jacob Haney, Christopher Cole Haney and TJ Martin; and a number of nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother Ronald Martin.
The family will receive friends on from 12PM until 2PM on Sunday, October 04, 2020 at Stribling Funeral Home.
The family will be at 150 Wall Drive Spartanburg, SC 29301.
Stribling Funeral Home, Duncan, SC

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
(864)439-5645
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stribling Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved