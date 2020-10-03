FAIRMONT, SC- Robert Wayne Martin, 71, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Born in Spartanburg, he was the son of the late Daniel S. Martin, Sr. and Winonah Swaney Martin and the widower of Trudy Collins Martin. He was a veteran of the US Navy and was previously employed with Spring Industries Printing.

Survivors include a son, Timothy Wayne Martin; a daughter, Sharon "Renee" Martin; four brothers, Daniel Martin, Jr., Timothy Martin, Phillip Martin and Mark Martin; two sisters, Frances Black and Kathy Butts; four grandchildren, Harley Nicole Martin, Robert Jacob Haney, Christopher Cole Haney and TJ Martin; and a number of nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother Ronald Martin.

The family will receive friends on from 12PM until 2PM on Sunday, October 04, 2020 at Stribling Funeral Home.

The family will be at 150 Wall Drive Spartanburg, SC 29301.

Stribling Funeral Home, Duncan, SC

