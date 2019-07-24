|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Robert Wilburn "Bob" Wise, died peacefully in his sleep during his brief stay at White Oak Estates on Thursday, July 18, 2019.
Born October 30, 1923 to Pauline and Robert F. Wise in Greensboro, Alabama, Bob graduated from Savannah High School. He then attended N. Georgia College in 1941, enlisted in the U.S. Navy, and later attended Pre Flight School in Athens, Georgia.
Attending the U. S. Naval Academy had been a lifelong ambition of his. Bob entered, graduating in the Class of '47. He married Edythe Stephenson . Bob had sea duty aboard destroyers and minesweepers, later joining the Naval Reserves, rising to the rank of Captain.
Bob and Edythe moved to Spartanburg to join Milliken, Inc. for many years. Later, he built and managed Whitestone Chemical, now BASF in Spartanburg. He would design and operate other businesses as well, including Riceboro Chemical Co., WACCO, and Enviro Air.
In his spare time he enjoyed playing golf and refereeing college football games. He was active in the Episcopal Church of the Advent where he served as Sunday school teacher and Senior Warden. His club memberships included Country Club of Spartanburg, Piedmont Club of Spartanburg, the Savannah Yacht Club, the Skidaway, and Oglethorpe Clubs of Savannah.
He is survived by a daughter, Ange Pickens (Jim); a son, Rob Wise; five grandchildren, Edy Levin (Danny), James Pickens (Kendall), Bert Pickens (Suzanne), Aimee Wise, and Robert Wise, III; and seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Polly Wise and Betty Walden; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides the great care while at White Oak Estates, the family truly appreciated the wonderful friends and staff at Eden Terrace where Edythe and Bob resided for many years.
Bob's service will be held Thursday, July 25th, 10:00AM at the Episcopal Church of the Advent.
A reception will follow in the Parish and Community Life Center.
Committal will be in the church columbarium.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Episcopal Church of the Advent, 141 Advent Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
