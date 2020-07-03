1/1
Roberta (Fowler) Briske
1932 - 2020
SPARTANBURG, SC- Roberta "BobE" Joan Fowler Briske, 87, of Spartanburg, SC, died Thursday, July 2, 2020, peacefully at her home. Born November 9, 1932, in Pompton Lakes, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Robert Henry Fowler and Thelma Martha Reardon Fowler and wife of 59 years to the late William "Bill" Eugene Briske.
A loving mom, grandmother, and friend to all, Mrs. Briske was a graduate of Waynesburg University in Pennsylvania. She was a retired Kindergarten teacher, having taught in New Jersey, at Glendale Academy and Spartanburg Day School. She was also a member of Skylyn Drive Presbyterian Church, the Women of the Church, as well as a Sunday School teacher. She enjoyed playing Bridge, gardening, and baking.
Surviving are her children, Kim, Tammi, Tom, Todd, and John; grandchildren, Amanda, Ryan, Samantha, Tim, Hudson, and Noah; and great-grandson, Landon.
A private graveside service will be conducted in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens by The Rev. Peter Waid. A memorial celebration honoring her life will be held at a safer time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Skylyn Drive Presbyterian Church, 1801 Skylyn Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29307; or Interim Healthcare Hospice, 16 Hyland Road, Greenville, SC 29615.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
