GLENDALE, SC- Roberta Kate Bradley Burnett, 85, of Glendale, SC, finished the course and went to her heavenly home in the early hours of Sunday, May 31, 2020. She was the wife of 63 years to the late Vernon Earl Burnett. Born February 25, 1935, in Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of the late John Robert and Mary Glenn Bradley and eldest of five girls.
Roberta was a devout Christian and loved the Lord Jesus Christ above all else. She was a member of Glendale Baptist Church. She taught Sunday School and Bible School for nearly 60 years. She was kind, gentle and selfless.
A graduate of Pacolet High School and Cecil's Business College, Roberta loved school, learning, and read books constantly. She was a stay-at-home Mom except for a brief time when she was a secretary and after her children were grown she became a Tupperware Lady, enjoying it immensely and did very well.
She was the best wife, mother, and grandmother anyone could imagine having and her family told her so many times. She loved playing board games with her family and she usually won.
Survivors include her children, Linda Scuderi (Lenny), Brad Burnett (Debbie), and Mary Glaze (Steve); grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Rosario Scuderi (Tatiana) and their children: Giovanna, Leonardo, and Carmelina, Egidia Scuderi, Susannah Shelpman (James) and their children: Grahm and Stella, Nicole Collins (Carroll) and their children: Clarice, Cody, and Cameron, Ashley Brewer (Adam) and their son: Adam, Colten Burnett, Thomas Griffin, and Daniel Griffin and his daughter: Lula; sisters, Abigail Hatchette (Bob), Joy Yehl (Mike), and Beth Ecker (Scott); and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a sister, Mozelle Epps Coggins.
Her daughter Linda came from Texas and lived with her mother after Daddy died which enabled Roberta to stay in her own home. Her son-in-law, Lenny also came to live and help with her care and also took care of so many tasks at the home. Roberta was bedridden for the last 2 ½ years and Linda and Lenny took excellent care of her. The family is so grateful for the care and strength the Lord gave to them making this possible.
Special thanks to Christy of Pruitt Health Hospice and Chris of Be Well for their loving care.
Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 PM Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307. Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 AM Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, by The Rev. Daniel Blackwell. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to BBN Radio, PO Box 7300, Charlotte, NC 28241. She loved this Christian radio station which gave her countless hours of joy and comfort.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Roberta was a devout Christian and loved the Lord Jesus Christ above all else. She was a member of Glendale Baptist Church. She taught Sunday School and Bible School for nearly 60 years. She was kind, gentle and selfless.
A graduate of Pacolet High School and Cecil's Business College, Roberta loved school, learning, and read books constantly. She was a stay-at-home Mom except for a brief time when she was a secretary and after her children were grown she became a Tupperware Lady, enjoying it immensely and did very well.
She was the best wife, mother, and grandmother anyone could imagine having and her family told her so many times. She loved playing board games with her family and she usually won.
Survivors include her children, Linda Scuderi (Lenny), Brad Burnett (Debbie), and Mary Glaze (Steve); grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Rosario Scuderi (Tatiana) and their children: Giovanna, Leonardo, and Carmelina, Egidia Scuderi, Susannah Shelpman (James) and their children: Grahm and Stella, Nicole Collins (Carroll) and their children: Clarice, Cody, and Cameron, Ashley Brewer (Adam) and their son: Adam, Colten Burnett, Thomas Griffin, and Daniel Griffin and his daughter: Lula; sisters, Abigail Hatchette (Bob), Joy Yehl (Mike), and Beth Ecker (Scott); and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a sister, Mozelle Epps Coggins.
Her daughter Linda came from Texas and lived with her mother after Daddy died which enabled Roberta to stay in her own home. Her son-in-law, Lenny also came to live and help with her care and also took care of so many tasks at the home. Roberta was bedridden for the last 2 ½ years and Linda and Lenny took excellent care of her. The family is so grateful for the care and strength the Lord gave to them making this possible.
Special thanks to Christy of Pruitt Health Hospice and Chris of Be Well for their loving care.
Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 PM Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307. Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 AM Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, by The Rev. Daniel Blackwell. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to BBN Radio, PO Box 7300, Charlotte, NC 28241. She loved this Christian radio station which gave her countless hours of joy and comfort.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 2, 2020.