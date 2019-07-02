|
SPARTANBURG - Roberta Micheline Rodkey Mileski, 67, wife of John G. Mileski, died Sunday, June 30, 2019.
She was born on March 13, 1952 to the late Robert M. and Rose Mae Intorre Rodkey. Roberta's spiritual gift was hospitality. She was a good and faithful servant of the Lord and an active member of St. John's Lutheran Church, ELCA.
In addition to her husband of 46 years, she is survived by her son, Gregory Mileski (Jennifer) of Boston, MA; two daughters, Rosanne Bernstein (Michael) of Spartanburg, Rachel Mileski of Spartanburg; three nephews, Jason Buterbaugh of Pittsburgh, PA, Eric Buterbaugh of Hoboken, NJ, and Brian Buterbaugh of New York, NY.
Roberta was blessed with three grandsons and two granddaughters.
She was predeceased by her sister, Margaret R. Woodfill.
The family will receive friends from 1:00PM to 2:00PM on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 in the fellowship hall of St. John's Lutheran Church.
A funeral service will follow at 2:00PM in the church sanctuary officiated by Pastor Mike Shackelford.
A reception in the Parish Life Center will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to
501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.jmdunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home
& Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 2, 2019