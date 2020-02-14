Home

Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
12:30 PM - 1:45 PM
First Baptist Church
Spartanburg, SC
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
2:00 PM
Roberta O. "Bert" Hodge


1927 - 2020
Roberta O. "Bert" Hodge Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Bert O'Shields Hodge, of Spartanburg, SC, widow of Jack Wilson Hodge, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Spartanburg Medical Center-Mary Black Campus. Born April 3, 1927, in Spartanburg County, SC, she was the daughter of the late Alfred A. O'Shields Sr. and Gertrude Smith O'Shields.
Bert is survived by two sisters, Shirley O. Crook and Martha O. Horton, brother-in-law, Mike Horton, all of Spartanburg, SC; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a sister, Elaine O. Moore and two brothers, Al O'Shields and Sam O'Shields.
Bert was a devoted member of First Baptist Church of Spartanburg and the Chapel Sunday School Class.
A graduate of Winthrop College, she earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Home Economics. Bert taught at Roebuck and Dorman High Schools. Her love of teaching spanned a period of 32 years before her retirement from Spartanburg School District Six.
She served on numerous state Home Economics Committees and was a member of the NEA, the SCEA, and the South Carolina Retired Teachers Association. She was a former member of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, an Honorary Educators Organization.
Bert was a devoted and loving wife, sister, aunt, and educator – a friend to all and a mentor to many. She will be remembered for her devotion to her family, her gentle smile, and her kind and generous manner.
Visitation will be 12:30-1:45 PM Saturday, February 15, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Spartanburg, with funeral services following at 2:00 PM, conducted by The Reverend Dr. Don Wilton and The Reverend Sal Barone. Music will be provided by Reverend Barone, Mrs. Casey Bagwell, and Mrs. Teresa Holliday. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 250 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29306; or Mobile Meals Service, PO Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
The family will be at Bert's home.
Special thanks are extended to Bert's loyal and devoted caregivers: Kim Sill, Lisa Ellison, Wendy Golden, Betty Chandler, Debbie Fine, Deborah Gore, and Cherie Elias as well as to her caring and helpful physician, Dr. Gordon Early.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 14, 2020
