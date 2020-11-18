1/
Robin (Henderson) Lee
PAULINE, SC- Robin Henderson Lee, 54, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020 after a period of declining health.
Robin was a daughter of the late John Henderson, Sr. and Peggy Jo Hicks. Surviving are her husband, Kenneth Lee; son, Matthew Ray Lee of Pauline, SC; a sister, Kelly Parker; and a brother, John Henderson, Jr.
Robin's family is comforted in knowing that she has joined her beloved Granny Belle and her Uncle Frank, whom she dearly missed every day.
A celebration of life memorial will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
(864) 587-7777
1 entry
November 18, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
