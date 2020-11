PAULINE, SC- Robin Henderson Lee, 54, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020 after a period of declining health.Robin was a daughter of the late John Henderson, Sr. and Peggy Jo Hicks. Surviving are her husband, Kenneth Lee; son, Matthew Ray Lee of Pauline, SC; a sister, Kelly Parker; and a brother, John Henderson, Jr.Robin's family is comforted in knowing that she has joined her beloved Granny Belle and her Uncle Frank, whom she dearly missed every day.A celebration of life memorial will be held at a later date.Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory