PAULINE, SC- Robin Henderson Lee, 54, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020 after a period of declining health.
Robin was a daughter of the late John Henderson, Sr. and Peggy Jo Hicks. Surviving are her husband, Kenneth Lee; son, Matthew Ray Lee of Pauline, SC; a sister, Kelly Parker; and a brother, John Henderson, Jr.
Robin's family is comforted in knowing that she has joined her beloved Granny Belle and her Uncle Frank, whom she dearly missed every day.
A celebration of life memorial will be held at a later date.
