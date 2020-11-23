1/
Robin Phyllis Leonhardt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CHESNEE- On Saturday, November 21, 2020, Robin Phyllis Leonhardt was escorted into Heaven by Jesus Christ where she saw her daddy once again. Robin was an angel on earth, a child in a 56 year old body, but today we rejoice that she is completely whole.
Robin is the daughter of the love of her life, her mom, Frances Cansler Leonhardt, and the late Millard Leonhardt, her loving daddy. She is also survived by two sisters, Lori Gravley (Mike) and Toni Arms (Mike) and one brother, Lee Leonhardt (April). Robin was the loving aunt of five nieces and nephews, Christopher Leonhardt (Casey), Brad Arms (Anita), Josh Arms, Angela Howell (Stephen) and Amy Leonhardt. She was also a doting great-aunt to six great-nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express extreme thankfulness to all the wonderful and special caregivers at The Charles Lea Center and especially the staff at the Jonas Circle Community Home for their extra care and love of our special angel.
A celebration of Robin's life will be held at the graveside at Hillcrest Memory Gardens on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
Visitation will be held after the service at the cemetery.
The family requests donations be made to Victor Baptist Church, PO Box 1147, Greer, SC 29652 or Charles Lea Center, 195 Burdette Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
Hillcrest Memory Gardens
Send Flowers
NOV
23
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Hillcrest Memory Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Wood Mortuary, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved