CHESNEE- On Saturday, November 21, 2020, Robin Phyllis Leonhardt was escorted into Heaven by Jesus Christ where she saw her daddy once again. Robin was an angel on earth, a child in a 56 year old body, but today we rejoice that she is completely whole.
Robin is the daughter of the love of her life, her mom, Frances Cansler Leonhardt, and the late Millard Leonhardt, her loving daddy. She is also survived by two sisters, Lori Gravley (Mike) and Toni Arms (Mike) and one brother, Lee Leonhardt (April). Robin was the loving aunt of five nieces and nephews, Christopher Leonhardt (Casey), Brad Arms (Anita), Josh Arms, Angela Howell (Stephen) and Amy Leonhardt. She was also a doting great-aunt to six great-nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express extreme thankfulness to all the wonderful and special caregivers at The Charles Lea Center and especially the staff at the Jonas Circle Community Home for their extra care and love of our special angel.
A celebration of Robin's life will be held at the graveside at Hillcrest Memory Gardens on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
Visitation will be held after the service at the cemetery.
The family requests donations be made to Victor Baptist Church, PO Box 1147, Greer, SC 29652 or Charles Lea Center, 195 Burdette Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
