Rocky Earl Mabry


1951 - 2020
Rocky Earl Mabry Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC – Rocky Earl Mabry, 68 of Drayton SC, passed away after a short illness at his home on Wednesday March 21st in the care of Hospice and his love, Sissie Barber Davis. Rocky was born in Landrum, SC on November 21st, 1951 to Joe W. B. Mabry and Ila Stanford Mabry of Spartanburg SC and Landrum SC.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by two younger siblings, brother Jeffrey L. Mabry of Spartanburg SC and sister Angela S. Metcalf (Mr. Michael Metcalf) of Landrum SC, nephew Samuel A. Mabry of Kings Mountain, NC and 5 great nephews.
Graduating from Landrum High School and retiring from Jordon Oil Company, he enjoyed life as a fan of Atlanta Braves baseball, British rock band Led Zeppelin, and most importantly he loved his family and friends.
In the interest of health and safety, our family will unfortunately delay services at this time and will plan to schedule once the situation has lifted.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 1, 2020
