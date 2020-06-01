Rocky L. Martin
ROEBUCK– Rocky Lane Martin, 63, husband of Kathy Taylor Martin, died Friday, May 29, 2020.
Rocky was born on July 19, 1956 to the late Abe and Josephine Blanton Martin. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan and a fitness enthusiast. Rocky retired from BMW after 20 years of service. He was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to his wife of 32 years, Rocky is survived by a son, Brandon Martin (Kayleigh) of Lenoir, NC; daughter, Kristi Hoff (Kris) of Roebuck; four grandchildren, Katie and Kyndall Hoff, Edie and Georgia Martin.
He was predeceased by two brothers, Ricky and Larry Martin.
Due to the recent COVID19 pandemic, services will be private.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.jmdunbar.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
June 1, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
