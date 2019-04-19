Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gist Mortuary - WOODRUFF
519 WORKMAN AVE PO Box 124
Woodruff, SC 29388
(864) 476-3411
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
4:00 PM
Cedar Grove Baptist Church
Enoree, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rodney Westfield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rodney Dwayne Westfield

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rodney Dwayne Westfield Obituary
WOODRUFF, SC -- Rodney Dwayne Westfield, 43 of 215 Freeman Court died April 13, 2019 at Spartanburg Medical Center, Spartanburg, SC.
He was the son of Albert Westfield and Gracie Philson Westfield, both of Woodruff, SC.
Other survivors include four sons, Quinatae Edwards, Jaiden Westfield, Kearson Knapp and Keyshdd Rooks, all of Woodruff, SC
One daughter, Shanquis Rooks of Woodruff, SC. Two sisters, Melissa (Alex) Watson of Simpsonville, SC and Marsha (Keith) Hopkins of Spartanburg, SC. Two brothers, Albert Westfield Jr., of Spartanburg, SC and Christopher (Wanda) Westfield of Fort Pierce, Florida.
One God son, Jaylen Miller.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 4 PM at Cedar Grove Baptist Church, Enoree SC with burial in church cemetery.
W. J. Gist Mortuary
Woodruff, SC.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gist Mortuary - WOODRUFF
Download Now