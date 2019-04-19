|
WOODRUFF, SC -- Rodney Dwayne Westfield, 43 of 215 Freeman Court died April 13, 2019 at Spartanburg Medical Center, Spartanburg, SC.
He was the son of Albert Westfield and Gracie Philson Westfield, both of Woodruff, SC.
Other survivors include four sons, Quinatae Edwards, Jaiden Westfield, Kearson Knapp and Keyshdd Rooks, all of Woodruff, SC
One daughter, Shanquis Rooks of Woodruff, SC. Two sisters, Melissa (Alex) Watson of Simpsonville, SC and Marsha (Keith) Hopkins of Spartanburg, SC. Two brothers, Albert Westfield Jr., of Spartanburg, SC and Christopher (Wanda) Westfield of Fort Pierce, Florida.
One God son, Jaylen Miller.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 4 PM at Cedar Grove Baptist Church, Enoree SC with burial in church cemetery.
W. J. Gist Mortuary
Woodruff, SC.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 19, 2019