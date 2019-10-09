|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Rodney Phillip Atkins, 71, of Spartanburg, SC, passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born May 13, 1948, in Spartanburg County, SC, he was the son of Madge Tinsley Atkins of Spartanburg and the late Ralph Vernon Atkins.
A 1966 graduate of Spartanburg High School, Mr. Atkins attended Gardner Webb College. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Spartanburg and retired from Xytel Corporation. Rodney was a kind, gentle man who adored his family with all his heart. Amazingly, he came through his valiant 27 year battle with cancer with strength and courage, never losing his good nature and sense of humor. He will be lovingly remembered and missed forever by all who were blessed to have him in their life.
In addition to his mother, survivors include his wife of 51 years, Mary Lathan Atkins; daughter, Allison Atkins Queen (Andy); grandchildren, Andrew "Drew" Geary Queen, Jr. and Mary Tallent Grace Queen; brother, Robert "Robby" Atkins (Susan), all of Spartanburg; sister, Debbie Atkins Long (Mark) of Columbia, SC; niece, Christy McCall (Kevin) of Travelers Rest; nephews, Greg Atkins (Lisa) of Spartanburg; Darby Long (Rebecca) of Charleston, and Summers Long (Rachel) of Montpelier, VT; great-niece and nephew, Lyndsey and Chapman Atkins, great-nephews, Keaton and Kanah McCall, and great-niece and two great-nephews, Vera, Gable and Bridger Long.
Visitation will be 12:45-1:45 PM Friday, October 11, 2019, in the Perrin Room at First Presbyterian Church, 393 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29302, with a memorial service following in the church chapel at 2:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. Dr. Tom Evans and The Rev. Dr. Kirk H. Neely. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mobile Meals Service, PO Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304; or Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
The family wants to personally thank Dr. James D. Bearden, his staff and the staff of Gibbs Cancer Center for their loving care of Rodney.
