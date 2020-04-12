|
|
COWPENS– Rodney Wilkins, 60, husband of Stephanie Mays Wilkins, entered into eternal rest, April 7, 2020.
Rodney was born in Spartanburg on September 18, 1959 to the late James P. and Annie Geter Wilkins. He was a graduate of Broom High School and faithfully served his country in the US Navy as a Hull Technician. Rodney was previously employed with Hayssen Packaging. He was a member of New Zion Baptist Church.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughters, Nicole, and Alicia Wilkins; sons, Jason, and Rodney Wilkins; brothers, James, David, and Gabriel Wilkins; many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at a later date.
In remembrance of Rodney, memorials may be made to New Zion Baptist Church; 550 Plainview Dr, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.jmdunbar.com
Dunbar Funeral Home
& Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 12, 2020