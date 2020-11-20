1/1
Roger D. McKinney
1954 - 2020
CHESNEE, SC- Roger Dale. McKinney, 66, loving husband of Patty Buchanan McKinney went home to be with the Lord, Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Born February 2, 1954 in Spartanburg, he was a son of the late Edwin J. McKinney and Eula Grace Mahaffey McKinney. He was a member of Providence Wesleyan Church and retired from Kohler Company. Some of the things Roger loved the most was his family and singing gospel music with his brother and family.
In addition to his wife he is survived by his daughters, Mandy Michelle McKinney of Chesnee, Laura Elizabeth Greer (Cody) of Chesnee; son, Robby Farrell McKinney (Aye) of St. Augustine, FL.; sisters, Judy Craig of Duncan, Barbara Powers (Freddie) of Chesnee; his twin brother, Robert McKinney (Connie) of Chesnee; mother-in-law, Peggy Buchanan of Chesnee; grandchildren, Mia, Presley, John, Emery and Jake. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he was predeceased by a brother, Ryan McKinney and his father-in-law, Seaphus Buchanan.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 1:45 p.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Harris-Nadeau Mortuary. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Harris-Nadeau Mortuary with Mr. Ricky McKinney officiating.
The family is at the home.
Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.harrisnadeaumortuary.com
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
Chesnee, SC

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
12:30 - 01:45 PM
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
NOV
21
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
5880 Chesnee Highway
Chesnee, SC 29323
(864) 461-7788
