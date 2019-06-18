Home

Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
5880 Chesnee Highway
Chesnee, SC 29323
(864) 461-7788
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
5880 Chesnee Highway
Chesnee, SC 29323
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
5880 Chesnee Highway
Chesnee, SC 29323
CHESNEE, SC- Roger Dale Suddeth, 65, husband of Kathy Suddeth passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Born November 1, 1953 in Spartanburg, he was a son of the late Wayne "Papaman" Suddeth and Emma Miller Suddeth.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Marie Vitale, Chris Suddeth (Barbara), Timmy Suddeth (Amanda); brothers, Doug Suddeth (Karen), John Derl Suddeth (Peggy); 16 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, Johnny Suddeth; sister, Doris Mills; brothers, Danny Suddeth, Dean Suddeth and Donald Suddeth.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Harris-Nadeau Mortuary.
Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019 in the Chapel of Harris-Nadeau Mortuary with Revs. Joey Mills and Johnny Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Inman.
The family is at the home, 195 Folk Road, Chesnee, SC.
Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.harrisnadeaumortuary.com
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
Chesnee, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 18, 2019
