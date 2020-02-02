|
SPARTANBURG- Roger D. Wilson, 65, of Spartanburg passed away on January 31, 2020. He was born in Rutherfordton, NC, the son of the late Curtis L. and Lillie McCraw Wilson.
He worked for Roebuck Construction and served in the US Army.
He is survived by his best friend, Patricia McKee; two step-daughters, Tara Whiteside and Kristin Whiteside; a brother, Doug Wilson (Norma) of Chesnee; a sister, Nancy Wilson Miller of Chesnee; and two grandchildren, Kilyn Krivicich and Kendrick Counts.
He was predeceased by four brothers William C. Wilson, Franklin D. Wilson, Carl G. Wilson and David R. Wilson.
The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00pm Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Petty Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2:00pm at the funeral home chapel conducted by Rev. Clay Collins. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to the , 950 W Faris Rd., Greenville, SC 29605.
The family is at the home of Tara Whiteside, 527 N. Hampton Meadows Dr., Lyman, SC 29365 and the Wilson family is at their respective homes.
