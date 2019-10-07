|
CROSS HILL, SC – Roger Dean Crow, 65, husband of Julia Smith Kelly Crow, died Friday, October 4, 2019.
He was born on February 18, 1954 to the late Dillard Hicks and Nellie Scruggs Crow. Roger, was a husband, father, and papaman, a Chesnee High School graduate, worked for Turner Freight and retired from Belue Trucking after 47 years in the trucking industry. He loved fishing, wildlife and nature, country music and traveling. Roger enjoyed sitting on the parlor watching the birds and lake life; listening to the creek and the rain hitting the tin roof. He loved walking in the woods and Native American flute music. Roger was a member and deacon of Cedar Spring Baptist Church, he loved his Lord Jesus Christ and his Cedar Spring Baptist Church family, but most of all, he loved being with his family.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three sons, Kevin Crow (Lara) of Spartanburg, William James Kelly (Stephanie) of San Antonio, TX, Matthew Kelly (Katie) of Spartanburg; two daughters, Deidre Crow Kelley (Kevin) of Moore, Erin Kelly of Charleston; four brothers, Marshall Yelton (Jean) of Cowpens, Kenneth Yelton (Emily) of Chesnee, Randy Crow of Chesnee, Boyce Crow (Sandra) of Lexington; two sisters, Barbara Towery (Walter), Debbie Brown (John), both of Gaffney; and many nieces and nephews.
Roger was blessed with eight grandchildren, Dalton Reece Crow (Mary Rose), Logan Bryce Crow, Cortlandt Kelley Petty (David), Hayden Wyatt Kelley, Cooper Lily Kelley, Ryland Dean Kelley, Christopher James Kelly, and Jayden Alexander Kelly.
He was predeceased by his first wife, Rosanna Wyatt Crow; and his sister, Sylvia Childers.
The family will receive friends from 11:30AM to 1:00PM on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Cedar Spring Baptist Church. A memorial service will follow at 1:00PM officiated by Reverend Dr. Todd Lowe.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cedar Spring Baptist Church; 140 Cedar Springs Place, Spartanburg, SC 29302 or Spartanburg Sheriff's Office Chaplain's Fund; 8045 Howard St., Spartanburg, SC 29303.
