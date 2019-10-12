|
|
GAFFNEY, SC- Roger Floyd Mills, 69, of Park Gate Road passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019 at his home.
Born June 15, 1950 in Cherokee County, he was a son of the late Howard Mills and Pearlie Waddell Mills. He was retired from Tex Mach Inc. and a member of Piedmont Baptist Church.
Surviving are his sons, Chad Mills of Chesnee, Travis Mills and wife Cristy of Chesnee; brother, Jackie Mills and wife Myrle of Chesnee; grandchildren, Hunter Chase Mills, Peyton Brooke Mills, Hayden Mills, Kennedy Mills, Caroline Mills and Reagan Mills.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Hazel Yelton Hammett and brothers, Wayne Mills, Johnny Mills and Bobby Mills.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Sunday, October 13, 2019 at
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary.
Funeral Services will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday, October 14, 2019 in the Chapel of Harris-Nadeau Mortuary. Burial will follow in Springhill Memorial Gardens.
The family is at the home of Travis and Cristy Mills, 8758 Parris Bridge Road, Chesnee, SC.
Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.harrisnadeaumortuary.com
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary, Chesnee, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 12, 2019