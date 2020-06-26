SPARTANBURG, SC- Roger, "Bubba" Lewis Patterson, Jr., 52, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. He was the son of the late Roger Lewis Patterson, Sr. and Carolyn Smith Eaton. He attended Breakthrough Outreach Center.
Survivors include a son, Roger (Barbara) Patterson III; a daughter, Katie (Derrick) Bailey; a brother, Tommy Patterson; a sister, Paula (Charlie) Culberson; nine grandchildren, Lanay, Annika, Isiah, Rajennae and Roger Patterson, IV, Jacob, Lillian and Nehemiah Bailey and Keevius Latimore.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00pm on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at breakthrough outreach center. The family will receive friends from 1:00pm to 2:00pm prior to the service. Interment will be held at Heritage Memorial Garden.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 26, 2020.