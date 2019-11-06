|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Roger Sanford, 69, of Spartanburg, SC, died Tuesday, November 5, 2019.
Born November 11, 1949, in Haywood County, NC, he was the son of the late Loyd and Lula Mae Bowers Sanford.
An U. S. Marine Corps veteran of the Vietnam War, Mr. Sanford was a retired long-haul truck driver.
Surviving are his sons, Heath Sanford (Heather), Adam Sanford (Amanda), all of Spartanburg, SC, and Dustin Sanford (Michelle) of Silver Creek, NY; grandchildren, Hunter, Shane, Annebelle, and Aiken; and brothers, Johnny Sanford and Terry Sanford, both of Pacolet, SC. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by siblings, Kenneth Sanford, Donald Sanford, and Joann Fortner.
The family will receive friends 6:00-8:00 PM Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
The family is at the home of Heather and Heath Sanford.
