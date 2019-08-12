|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Roland William Doepner, Jr., Ph.D., son of Roland William Doepner and Ruth Wicker Doepner, died on August 6, 2019. He was eighty-one.
Left to cherish his memories are Carolyn, Tripp Doepner and Gincy Haisten, Sarah Doepner, Susanne and Ket Tintinger, Mary Travis Doepner, Dabney Doepner, Wyatt Tintinger and Caroline Tintinger; and Rudy, his loving four-legged friend.
Dr. Doepner began his career as a public school teacher in Winston-Salem, NC. He was an assistant professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He continued his career in public school administration in Horry County, SC, Gaston County, NC and the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County, NC school systems. After retiring in 1990, Dr. Doepner relocated to Asheville, NC where he served as a professor at Mars Hill University until 2005.
He loved gardening and classical music. He particularly enjoyed hymns and other sacred music.
He was a parishioner at the Episcopal Church of the Advent in Spartanburg, SC where he sang in the choir and was a leader of The Gleaners' Sunday School Class.
His memorial service will be at the Episcopal Church of the Advent on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00 AM.
Burial will be private.
