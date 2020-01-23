|
|
ROEBUCK, SC- Rometta Lee Mooneyham Waldrop, 75, wife of Calvin Leroy Waldrop, died Monday, January 20, 2020.
Born November 7, 1944 in Spartanburg, SC, Robbie was a daughter of the late Cleo Eugene and Audrey Louise Davis Mooneyham. She retired after many years in the automotive industry and worked for 10 years at the Waffle House in Hillcrest. Robbie was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons, Tony Parris of Roebuck, SC and Todd Parris of Campobello, SC; a daughter, Tonya Pinkelton (Chadwick Sims) of Spartanburg, SC; seven grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and a brother, Steve Mooneyham (Libby) of Boiling Springs, SC.
She was predeceased by a brother, Tommy Mooneyham; and a sister, Starr Wright.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 25th, 1-2PM at Dunbar Funeral Home.
Funeral services will follow in the Chapel at 2:00PM.
Burial will be held in Heritage Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 23, 2020