Callaham-Hicks Funeral Home
228 N DEAN ST
Spartanburg, SC 29302
(864)582-2588
Rommie Gist Obituary
Rommie Gist entered eternal rest on Saturday, November 09, 2019, after a long illness.
A native of Spartanburg County. He was the son of Mr. Avant Gist, Sr. and Mrs. Fannie Moore Gist. He was a faithful member of New Trinity Baptist Church, Wellford, S.C.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are his three sons, Thomas and Stanley Gist, both of Wellford, S.C. and Minister Donnell Gist of Moore, S.C.; One sister, Laura Gist Kates of Wellford, S.C.; three Brothers, Reverend Israel Gist of Columbia, S.C.; Avant Gist of Spartanburg, S.C.; Jay Vant of Wellford, S.C.; eight Grandchildren, thirteen Great-Grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
The family is at the home of his son, Minister Donnell Gist, of 717 Bent Hollow Court, Moore, S.C.
CALLHAM-HICKS FUNERAL HOME
WWW.CallahamHicks.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 11, 2019
