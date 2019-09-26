|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Ronald Eugene Brown, 56, of Spartanburg, SC, died Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born March 4, 1963, in Battle Creek, MI, he was the son of Bobby Wayne Brown and Reba Louise Yother Brown of Duncan, SC.
A loving son, father, brother, and friend to all, Ron was an avid NASCAR fan who also loved camping and deer hunting. He was formerly employed with UPS Transport in Michigan. Loved by all, he will be remembered as the life of the party.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his son, Blake Thomas Shotwell (Kate) of Lake Orion, MI; step-daughter, Casey West of Fort Wayne, IN; girlfriend, Debora Bridgers of Greer, SC; brothers, Michael Brown (Bethany) of Spartanburg, SC and Jeff Brown of Battle Creek, MI; and a number of nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son, Kyle Brown.
Visitation will be 12:45-1:45 PM Friday, September 27, 2019, at Floyd's North Church Street Chapel, 235 N. Church St., Spartanburg, SC 29306, with funeral services following at 2:00 PM, conducted by Chaplain Sandra Smith.
No flowers please, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cancer Association of Spartanburg & Cherokee Counties, PO Box 1582, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 26, 2019