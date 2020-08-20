Ron Hawkins

GREER, SC- Ronald Franklin Hawkins, 81, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. He was the son of the late Barney and Edna Ballenger Hawkins and was married to his childhood sweetheart, Joan Strickland Hawkins for twenty years. He was owner and operator of Hawkins Plumbing in Anderson. He was of the Baptist Faith. He was a talented trumpet player and a 1959 graduate of James F. Byrnes High School.
Survivors also include three children, Michael Sanders of Greer, a son in CT and a daughter in Greer; a beloved granddaughter, Alani Bay Sanders; and a number of cousins, including, Claude Griffin of Greenville. He was predeceased by a number of brothers and sisters.
Funeral Services will be held at 3PM on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Stribling Funeral Home with Rev. Keith Crowe officiating. The family will receive friends from 2PM until 3PM prior to the service. Interment will be held at MJ Dolly Cooper.
The James F Byrnes class of 1959 will be honorary pallbearers.
