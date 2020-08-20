1/
Ron Hawkins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ron's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GREER, SC- Ronald Franklin Hawkins, 81, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. He was the son of the late Barney and Edna Ballenger Hawkins and was married to his childhood sweetheart, Joan Strickland Hawkins for twenty years. He was owner and operator of Hawkins Plumbing in Anderson. He was of the Baptist Faith. He was a talented trumpet player and a 1959 graduate of James F. Byrnes High School.
Survivors also include three children, Michael Sanders of Greer, a son in CT and a daughter in Greer; a beloved granddaughter, Alani Bay Sanders; and a number of cousins, including, Claude Griffin of Greenville. He was predeceased by a number of brothers and sisters.
Funeral Services will be held at 3PM on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Stribling Funeral Home with Rev. Keith Crowe officiating. The family will receive friends from 2PM until 3PM prior to the service. Interment will be held at MJ Dolly Cooper.
The James F Byrnes class of 1959 will be honorary pallbearers.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home
Duncan, SC





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Stribling Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
(864)439-5645
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stribling Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved