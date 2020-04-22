Home

Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 23, 2020
3:00 PM
Boiling Springs Memorial Gardens
4081 Hwy 9 N
Boiling Springs, SC
Visitation
Following Services
Boiling Springs Memorial Gardens
4081 Hwy 9 N
Boiling Springs, SC
Ronald Charles "Bugsy" Loftis


1943 - 2020
Ronald Charles "Bugsy" Loftis Obituary
INMAN, SC- Ronald Charles "Bugsy" Loftis, 76, of Inman, SC, died Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born October 8, 1943, in Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of the late Dennis J. and Ruby Godfrey Loftis.
Bugsy retired from Jack Smith Transmissions and was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include his wife, Judy Mouser Loftis; children, Terry Carroll of Spartanburg, SC, Larry Carroll of Texas, Karen Carroll and Ginger Martin, both of Alabama; granddaughter, Jessica Carroll of Virginia; brother, Mike Loftis of Florida; and sister, Tina Fowler of Gaffney, SC. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Larry Loftis, Ricky Loftis, and David Loftis; and sister, Linda McSwain.
A graveside service will be conducted at 3:00 PM Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Boiling Springs Memorial Gardens, 4081 Hwy 9 N, Boiling Springs, SC 29316, by Chaplain Dean Cortese. Visitation will follow at the graveside.
Memorials may be made to the , 154 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC 29615.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Boiling Springs Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 22, 2020
