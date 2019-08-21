|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Ronald David Martin, 59, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019. He was the son of the late Daniel Shealy and Winonah Swaney Martin. He was of the Christian faith.
Survivors include two sons, Christopher Martin and wife, Melanie and Corey Martin; five brothers, Dannie, Mark, Phil, Tim and Wayne Martin; two sisters, Kathy Butts and Frances Black; five grandchildren, Nick, Alyssa, Lacey, Kylee and Paisley Martin. He was predeceased by his wife, Teresa Leonard Martin.
The family will receive friends from 6PM until 8PM Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Stribling Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 10AM on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Fairmont United Methodist Church with Pastor Brent Dehlbom officiating. Interment will in church cemetery.
The family will be at the home of his brother, Phil Martin.
Memorials may be made to Fairmont United Methodist Church, 5149 Old Burch Road Spartanburg SC 29301.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home, Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 21, 2019